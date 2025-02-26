Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.93-13.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.940 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

HSIC traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 1,386,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,700. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

