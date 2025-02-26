Sabal Trust CO Sells 21,629 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.