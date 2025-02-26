National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,018 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

