Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.55-$1.74 EPS.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

