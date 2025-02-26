Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

