Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.32, but opened at $27.21. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolve Group shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 579,894 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
