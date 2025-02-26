Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

NYSE:STN traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,607. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stantec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,791,000 after buying an additional 542,305 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.