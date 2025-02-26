Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 162 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 290,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $408.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.