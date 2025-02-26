Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE FTN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

