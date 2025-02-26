Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE FTN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23.
About Financial 15 Split
