The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hilliard’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.

Hilliard Stock Performance

Shares of HLRD stock remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.00. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $315.00 and a twelve month high of $400.00.

Get Hilliard alerts:

About Hilliard

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.