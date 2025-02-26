The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hilliard’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.
Hilliard Stock Performance
Shares of HLRD stock remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.00. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $315.00 and a twelve month high of $400.00.
About Hilliard
