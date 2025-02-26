Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,403. The company has a market cap of C$977.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark raised Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Extendicare and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.