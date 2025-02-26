Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vita Coco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $356,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,440.81. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,519,411.58. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,069. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

