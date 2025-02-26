Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.06 and a 200 day moving average of $527.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

