Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 200134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,424 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,887 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

