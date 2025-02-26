Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 11291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Shutterstock by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.