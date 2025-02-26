Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 370962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $698.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 31.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

