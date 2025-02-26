Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 1087511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,289,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,577,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 854,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 53,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

