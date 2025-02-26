FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.