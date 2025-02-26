Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,525,365. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $616.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $597.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.22. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

