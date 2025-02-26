MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $24.26 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $150.80 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $24.26 or 0.00027643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00004025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000321 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,215,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,215,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 25.34344477 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $35,819,366.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.