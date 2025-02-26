Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

