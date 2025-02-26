FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of FARO opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a PE ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,601.20. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

