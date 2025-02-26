Amalgamated Bank Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 633.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,954 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. This trade represents a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

