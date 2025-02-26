Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,796 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Vistra by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,781,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of VST opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.