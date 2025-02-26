FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Leidos by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.22 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

