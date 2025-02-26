Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.