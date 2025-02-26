FourThought Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.