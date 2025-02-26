Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,173 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 4.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $785.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,891,867.94. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,528 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,185. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.