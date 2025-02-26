Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in CMS Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 389.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,669,620. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

