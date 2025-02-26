Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,058 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period.

FNDA opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

