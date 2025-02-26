Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $533,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540,422 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,830,000 after buying an additional 282,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

