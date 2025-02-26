LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of LNKB opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

