Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $200.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.49. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

