Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE HII opened at $175.54 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.78. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

