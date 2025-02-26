First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,992.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,505.73 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,072.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
