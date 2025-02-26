WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

