Holistic Financial Partners Sells 1,311 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

