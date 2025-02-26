William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Visa Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

V opened at $352.00 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $357.15. The stock has a market cap of $653.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

