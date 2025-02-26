MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,575,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,314,000 after acquiring an additional 913,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after buying an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,996,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,630,000 after buying an additional 954,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,587,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,510,000 after buying an additional 1,310,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EL opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

