MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MINISO Group

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,611,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.07. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.