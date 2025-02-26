Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) was down 14.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 55,805,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 904% from the average daily volume of 5,559,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £203.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 1,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($59,315.59). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($10,117,411.41). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

