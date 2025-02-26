Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

