Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAGL opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

