Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,458 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

