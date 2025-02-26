Advisor OS LLC Sells 52,775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,775 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

