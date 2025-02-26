Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,811,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

