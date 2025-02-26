iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Advisor OS LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,211 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.