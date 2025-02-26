BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.38 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $18.38 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $91,908.90 or 1.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00004023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000322 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 91,908.90237023 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.