Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

