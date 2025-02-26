Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.88.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average of $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

